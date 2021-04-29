World Snooker Championship latest: Kyren Wilson takes 6-2 lead over Shaun Murphy

Wilson, the runner-up to Ronnie O’Sullivan in last year’s tournament at the Crucible, posted three century breaks and at one stage delivered 248 unanswered points to open up a four-frame lead.

Murphy, whose defence was unusually slack, could have ended the evening with a 5-3 deficit after a rare Wilson error let him in but he missed a crucial red into the centre pocket and the 2005 champion will have to improve in Friday’s second session if he is to get back into the match.

After Murphy won the opening frame Wilson got into his groove, posting a fine 110 in the third frame.

Murphy was stuck to his seat as back-to-back centuries in frames five and six, breaks of 121 and 127, put Wilson 5-1 up and looking impossible to stop.