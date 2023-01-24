We've all heard or perhaps used the phrase when it comes to a professional sportsperson: "They could do that standing on one leg!"
Some of us have perhaps even said it about ourselves.
But Thepchaiyah Un-Nooh has actually done it – clearing the colours while standing on one leg, planted to the floor and not moving from its position at all.
Watch the incredible video below.
Stephen Hendry said he was fined by snooker bosses after he had to pull out of events due to his appearance on The Masked Singer.
Click the image below to read the whole tale.