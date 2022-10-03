Sporting Life
Mark Williams in show-off mode
Mark Williams in show-off mode

Watch Mark Williams clear the colours without moving his feet

By Sporting Life
21:00 · MON October 03, 2022

Mark Williams treated social media followers to an extraordinary display of skill as he cleared all six colours - without moving his feet.

The Welshman is known for his spellbinding shots in exhibitions, as well of course as those he still produces in TV tournaments, and shared his latest feat on twitter.

Standing adjacent to the middle pocket, he potted yellow and green in conventional fashion before tucking the cue beneath his chest to get to the brown.

Then came a blue to middle which meant standing far too close to the table for comfort, before pink involved sending the cue ball off two cushions with side to leave a thin black, which dropped in at perfect speed.

