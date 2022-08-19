Trump had been as short as 1/50 to beat an opponent whose wins at tour level have been few and far between, and those odds only hardened after an opening 102 break.

Trump added the second frame, at which point it was a short price the whitewash, but Ajaib kept fighting and was back level at 4-4 following runs of 69 and 51 in frame eight.

The 31-year-old then took control of the biggest frame of his life and with blue, pink and black left on the table, Trump needed a snooker if he was going to avoid a massive upset.

Having laid one, Trump watched on as Ajaib hit the blue as required, only for the cue ball to run the length of the table and find its way to a pocket.

That left a chance for Trump and though the final black was tricky – and with Ajaib unable to watch – he rolled it in to advance to the quarter-finals, where he'll face Barry Hawkins.