Kyren Wilson kicked off his UK Championship campaign with an easy win
UK Championship review and results: Kyren Wilson breezes into second round

By Sporting Life
17:53 · TUE November 23, 2021

Kyren Wilson made short work of Soheil Vahedi as he breezed into the second round with a 6-2 victory on the opening day of the UK Championship in York – read Tuesday's review here.

The former Masters and World Championship runner-up took command of the match when building a 3-1 lead with breaks of 71 and 56, and though Vahedi threatened to make a contest of it when taking the fifth frame with a run of 51, it was one-way traffic thereafter.

Wilson reeled off a brilliant century (110) in the very next frame and took the next two with the minimum of fuss, crossing the winning line with a break of 86.

He will be joined in the second round by Anthony McGill who whitewashed Iulian Boiko 6-0 in a match that was closer than the scoreline would reflect, the Ukrainian rookie coming off second best in a number of tight frames that could well have gone the other way.

There were also comfortable wins for Zhou Yuelong, who brushed past Chen Zifan 6-1, and 2015 semi-finalist David Grace who finished with a century as he beat Peter Devlin 6-2.

