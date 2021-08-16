Sporting Life
Gary Wilson stole the show at the UK Championship on Tuesday
UK Championship review and results: Gary Wilson makes 147 maximum break while David Gilbert also reaches second round

By Sporting Life
13:54 · WED November 24, 2021

Gary Wilson registered the fourth 147 maximum break of his career as swept by Ian Burns in the first round of the UK Championship in York.

Wilson was in rampant form all morning, opening up with a century and adding breaks of 71 and 67 to lead 3-1 at the mid-session interval.

Having moved 4-1 ahead thanks to a further run of 89, Wilson struck gold in frame six, negotiating the colours before allowing himself an understated fist pump as he received warm applause from those inside the Barbican Centre.

Though Burns immediately hit back with a break of 120 in the next frame, Wilson duly wrapped up his 6-2 victory to progress to the second round.

Joining him in the last 64 will be David Gilbert who made a top break of 131 as be beat Alife Burden 6-1, while there were also victories for Ricky Walden and Noppon Saengkham.

