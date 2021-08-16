Trump recovered from 3-2 down to win 6-3 despite being far from his best, the left-hander managing a highest break of 84 and three other half-centuries.

“When you get in a game like that, it goes a bit scrappy and not how I want the game played, you’ve just got to dig in,” Trump told BBC Sport.

“A lot of things didn’t go my way but you’ve just got to try your absolute hardest and never give up.

“There were a couple of frames I chucked away, there were a couple of distractions. It’s hard when there’s so many tables going on at once and you’ve got people leaving.

“It’s good to have the crowds back but there are a lot more distractions.”

Maguire finds his groove but Ding crashes out

Scotland’s Stephen Maguire made breaks of 127, 104, 90, 75 and 73 as he thrashed China’s Tian Pengfei 6-1, but three-time winner Ding Junhui lost 6-3 to Sam Craigie.

Ding made breaks of 134 and 96 to get back on level terms at 3-3, only for Craigie to win the next three frames with the aid of breaks of 105 and 84.

The most exciting match of the day saw China’s Zhao Xintong defeat Thailand’s Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 6-5 in a high-scoring contest.

Zhao trailed 3-0 before rattling off five frames in a row with breaks of 120, 114, 50, 92 and 56, but Un-Nooh fought back to force a decider which Zhao eventually won 73-66 on the black.

Ricky Walden completed a 6-3 win over Li Hang with a break of 129, while there were also wins for Cao Yupeng and Xiao Guodong over Martin Gould and Robert Milkins respectively.