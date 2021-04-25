World Snooker Championship latest: Judd Trump leads David Gilbert 5-3

Gilbert was the quickest player out of the blocks as he fired two centuries to take a two-frame advantage over Trump into the interval of the best-of-25 encounter.

But the world number one responded by winning four frames in a row, ending the opening session with his second century break, and moving 5-3 clear in his bid to reach the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Stuart Bingham and Jamie Jones are locked at four frames each.

Bingham moved into a 2-0 lead before Jones won four of the next five frames, including a break of 121.

Bingham, who won the title in 2015, then scored 61 in the final action of the session to draw level with his opponent.

Both matches will continue later on Sunday.