Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
snooker icon
Sports
Golf
Snooker
Darts
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing / MMA
Other Sports
Judd Trump took control against David Gilbert

World Snooker Championship latest: Judd Trump leads David Gilbert 5-3

By Sporting Life
17:04 · SUN April 25, 2021

Judd Trump fought back to lead David Gilbert 5-3 in their last-16 clash at the Betfred World Snooker Championship.

Gilbert was the quickest player out of the blocks as he fired two centuries to take a two-frame advantage over Trump into the interval of the best-of-25 encounter.

But the world number one responded by winning four frames in a row, ending the opening session with his second century break, and moving 5-3 clear in his bid to reach the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Stuart Bingham and Jamie Jones are locked at four frames each.

Bingham moved into a 2-0 lead before Jones won four of the next five frames, including a break of 121.

Bingham, who won the title in 2015, then scored 61 in the final action of the session to draw level with his opponent.

Both matches will continue later on Sunday.

Like what you've read?

Most Read

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content