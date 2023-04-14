Sporting Life and Talking Snooker have joined forces for the latest edition of the popular podcast, as our very own Richard Mann joins the show to preview the World Championship.
There's plenty of talk about qualifying, including the excitement of Judgement Day, where five debutants made it through to the Crucible.
Plus there's a look ahead to every first round match to come in the next week, as Ronnie O'Sullivan begins his tournament defence.
And all three select the player they think will lift the famous old trophy on May Day.