Jack Lisowski, Judd Trump, Mark Williams and Ronnie O'Sullivan
Listed to the latest Talking Snooker podcast

Talking Snooker World Championship Podcast with Nick Metcalfe, Phil Haigh and Richard Mann

By Sporting Life
10:30 · FRI April 14, 2023

Sporting Life and Talking Snooker have joined forces for the latest edition of the popular podcast, as our very own Richard Mann joins the show to preview the World Championship.

There's plenty of talk about qualifying, including the excitement of Judgement Day, where five debutants made it through to the Crucible.

Plus there's a look ahead to every first round match to come in the next week, as Ronnie O'Sullivan begins his tournament defence.

And all three select the player they think will lift the famous old trophy on May Day.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE FULL EPISODE

Richard Mann's outright World Championship preview

Mark Selby roars in elation having won his fourth world title at the Crucible

