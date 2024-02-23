Snooker scores: Zhang Anda holds off John Higgins to reach Players Championship semi-finals

Zhang – winner of the International Championship earlier in the campaign – completely dominated the early part of the match as he piled on the big breaks, racing into a 5-1 lead before Higgins responded with a typically brave comeback.

Having barely had a look in after taking the opening frame, Higgins burst into life as his opponent faltered slightly with the winning line in sight, the veteran Scot reeling off three frames on the spin with the aid of 84 and 71 breaks.

With the deficit cut to one, Higgins had a couple of golden chances to force a decider, missing a tricky red with the spider and then later a much more straightforward black of its spot with the frame at his mercy.

It was an achingly familiar story for Higgins who has lost a number of close, high-profile matches in the last 24 months, and this one will sting given a last-four clash with Mark Selby on Saturday night was the prize for the victor.

To his credit, Zhang held himself together really well to finish the job, his 56 clearance overshadowed by earlier breaks of 102, 79, 84, 104 and 95, but arguably more impressive given the circumstances.