Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
snooker icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
John Higgins: rebel with a cause?
More frustration for John Higgins

Snooker scores: Zhang Anda holds off John Higgins to reach Players Championship semi-finals

By Sporting Life
17:55 · FRI February 23, 2024

Zhang Anda's dream season continued has he beat childhood hero John Higgins in the last eight of the Players Championship in Telford, eventually winning 6-4.

Zhang – winner of the International Championship earlier in the campaign – completely dominated the early part of the match as he piled on the big breaks, racing into a 5-1 lead before Higgins responded with a typically brave comeback.

Having barely had a look in after taking the opening frame, Higgins burst into life as his opponent faltered slightly with the winning line in sight, the veteran Scot reeling off three frames on the spin with the aid of 84 and 71 breaks.

With the deficit cut to one, Higgins had a couple of golden chances to force a decider, missing a tricky red with the spider and then later a much more straightforward black of its spot with the frame at his mercy.

It was an achingly familiar story for Higgins who has lost a number of close, high-profile matches in the last 24 months, and this one will sting given a last-four clash with Mark Selby on Saturday night was the prize for the victor.

To his credit, Zhang held himself together really well to finish the job, his 56 clearance overshadowed by earlier breaks of 102, 79, 84, 104 and 95, but arguably more impressive given the circumstances.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....
Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo