Less than 24 hours on from protesters disrupting Monday's evening session by invading the arena and tipping orange paint powder onto one of the tables, normal service was resumed inside the Crucible and Lisowski looked in good touch throughout.

This season's UK Championship and Masters semi-finalist made a century and three more breaks of fifty or more as he eased into a commanding lead.

Saengkham did reduce his arrears to 4-3 at one stage, but in claiming the last two frames of the morning, Lisowski now has one foot inside in the second round.

On the other table, Gary Wilson finds himself in an even more commanding position after racing into a 7-2 lead over close friend Elliot Slessor.

Wilson produced a scintillating display that featured a blitz of big breaks, including a brilliant 131 clearance, and he will hold a five-frame advantage when play resumes this evening.