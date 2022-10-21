Twice a ranking finalist, Zhou is one win away from a third go after an unlikely turnaround which had much to do with Gilbert, who missed two simple blacks off the spot with the winning line in sight.

The first, at 4-3 ahead, saw Zhou step in and force a decider and the very same thing happened in the final frame, Gilbert missing a huge chance which allowed the Chinese youngster to fire in a fabulous 130 clearance.

It was undeniably an opportunity missed for Gilbert, but Zhou was superb in making the most of his opportunities. He'll face either Lyu Haotian or Anthony Gilbert next.

"Do you know, at 4-2 down I felt 'I can win'. I don't know why," said Zhou. Asked why, he said: "I don't know!"

Asked about a potential meeting with Lyu, he added: "We played the Youth Championship together. I hope we can share the semi-final table, so one Chinese can get in the final."