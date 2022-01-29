A brilliant winner of the UK Championship in December, the Chinese youngster has earned rave reviews from across the sport for his flowing snooker, but this was evidence of his gritty side as he rallied from a difficult position.

Walden will rue a missed green which had it gone in might've seen him lead 4-1, and from that moment the game changed as Zhao pinched the frame, then produced breaks of 65, 72 and 100.

It was a change of gear which left Walden unable to respond and sees Zhao on the cusp of another ranking win, though Mark Allen of Yan Bingtao will await in Sunday's final.