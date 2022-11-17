Shaun Murphy registered one of the biggest wins of his recent career, beating Judd Trump 6-5 in a brilliant match that lasted close to four hours.

Murphy has made the headlines for different reasons in the last 24 hours, and came into this last-16 clash with concerns over recurring neck issues, but he played close to his best to pull off a brilliant comeback. Trump looked to be dictating matters when edging into a 4-2 lead thanks to a spate of sizeable contributions. When the next two frames were shared, Murphy was staring over the cliff edge, but he produced when he needed it most before holding himself together to fall over the winning line in the final frame. Back-to-back centuries – including a fine maximum attempt in the tenth frame – turned his 5-3 deficit into a final frame decider, and Murphy was able to get his hand on the table and a build a 44-point lead. When he broke down and Trump laid a devilish snooker, another twist in the tale appeared on the cards, only for Trump to miss a tricky red along the side cushion with the rest.

Murphy, with his the balls at his mercy, did the rest, though he very nearly nearly missed a simple red, only for the jaws to finally accept his nervy effort and seal his place in the last eight. “I think when the dust settles and I think about where that match fits into my life, given all the various contexts, it will probably be up there,” said Murphy, who had tweeted that he was in “terrible pain” two hours before their match was due to start. “I played pretty much 95 per cent of my shots in complete agony. I reached and stretched for some shots I shouldn’t have done, and I’m sure that will come back to get me.

“I’ll look back and rank that win very highly in my career, I was prepared to give the loser’s speech!”



