Shaun Murphy registered one of the biggest wins of his recent career, beating Judd Trump 6-5 in a brilliant match that lasted close to four hours.
Murphy has made the headlines for different reasons in the last 24 hours, and came into this last-16 clash with concerns over recurring neck issues, but he played close to his best to pull off a brilliant comeback.
Trump looked to be dictating matters when edging into a 4-2 lead thanks to a spate of sizeable contributions.
When the next two frames were shared, Murphy was staring over the cliff edge, but he produced when he needed it most before holding himself together to fall over the winning line in the final frame.
Back-to-back centuries – including a fine maximum attempt in the tenth frame – turned his 5-3 deficit into a final frame decider, and Murphy was able to get his hand on the table and a build a 44-point lead.
When he broke down and Trump laid a devilish snooker, another twist in the tale appeared on the cards, only for Trump to miss a tricky red along the side cushion with the rest.
Murphy, with his the balls at his mercy, did the rest, though he very nearly nearly missed a simple red, only for the jaws to finally accept his nervy effort and seal his place in the last eight.
“I think when the dust settles and I think about where that match fits into my life, given all the various contexts, it will probably be up there,” said Murphy, who had tweeted that he was in “terrible pain” two hours before their match was due to start.
“I played pretty much 95 per cent of my shots in complete agony. I reached and stretched for some shots I shouldn’t have done, and I’m sure that will come back to get me.
“I have one of those massage guns but in my haste to bring as many suits as I could, I forgot to bring it. My friend Robbie and I dashed to the shops this morning trying to find one.
“We got a taxi back to the hotel and had half an hour with it. I could barely bend down in my practice session last night and it lasted five minutes. It’s very painful but it was either quit or try, and I chose to try.”
Trump, who admitted this week that his record since his solitary win at the tournament in 2011 was “atrocious”, appeared surprised by Murphy’s ability to shrug off his injury.
“He knows if he was injured or not,” said Trump. “You can’t play like that with an injury. The way he started off with a century in the first frame put all doubts to bed.
“He was involved out there and he certainly played like he wasn’t injured. If he was injured, maybe he should stay injured.”
Murphy will take on Jack Lisowski following the left-hander’s 6-2 win over Hossein Vafaei during the evening session.
Ding Junhui will meet Ronnie O'Sullivan in the quarter-finals of the UK Championship on Friday, having beaten Jamie Clarke 6-1 in York.
Ding got the better of O'Sullivan in the last-16 of this event back in 2019, on the way to winning his third UK title, and he tuned up for an intriguing rematch with another bold showing.
Though needing to come through qualifying to reach the main draw this time around, Ding has been one of the form horses in the last few days and knocked in a century and five more breaks of over 50 in Thursday's match.
In truth, Clarke had no answers and after failing to win the second frame, falling 2-0 behind in the process, it was one-way traffic thereafter.
Breaks of 87 and 118 followed from Ding before the interval and when play resumed, the Chinese added further runs of 55 and 67 twice to ease into the last eight.
Clarke did manage to win frame five, but that was as good as it got for him as Ding's attentions quickly turned to the ultimate test on Friday.
The other quarter-final tie will see Joe Perry face Tom Ford after he overcame Stuart Bingham 6-3.
Despite two centuries from Bingham, Perry scored heavily throughout with contributions of 93, 82 (twice), 75 and 64.
Click here for Sky Bet's snooker odds
Thursday November 17
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport
Second Round (Best of 11 frames)
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport
Second Round (Best of 11 frames)
Friday November 18
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport
Quarter-Finals (Best of 11 frames)
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport
Quarter-Finals (Best of 11 frames)
Saturday November 19
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport
Semi-Finals (Best of 11 frames)
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport
Semi-Finals (Best of 11 frames)
Sunday November 20
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport
Final (Best of 19 frames)
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport
Final (Best of 19 frames)