Shaun Murphy stormed into the second round of the World Grand Prix with a whitewash victory over Ali Carter.
The Magician, who hasn't cleared the first hurdle in this event since his run to the 2018 quarter-finals, was always in command against the Captain after opening up with a break of 91.
After doubling his lead, a run of 65 helped him take a hard-fought third frame before finishing the job in the next to set up a second-round meeting with Kyren Wilson.
Sam Craigie joined him in the last 16 with a highly impressive 4-2 triumph over Tom Ford which included two century breaks of 113 and 107 as well as a fine run of 97 in frame six.
Luca Brecel also triumphed during the afternoon session with a 4-1 win over Joe Perry, with high breaks of 77 and 60.
More to follow from the evening session...
Wednesday January 18
TV Channel: ITV Sport
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Evening session (1300 GMT)