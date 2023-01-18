Sporting Life
Shaun Murphy had some harsh words for Ronnie O'Sullivan
Shaun Murphy

Snooker results: Shaun Murphy cruises into the second round of the World Grand Prix

By Sporting Life
17:00 · WED January 18, 2023

Shaun Murphy stormed into the second round of the World Grand Prix with a whitewash victory over Ali Carter.

The Magician, who hasn't cleared the first hurdle in this event since his run to the 2018 quarter-finals, was always in command against the Captain after opening up with a break of 91.

After doubling his lead, a run of 65 helped him take a hard-fought third frame before finishing the job in the next to set up a second-round meeting with Kyren Wilson.

Sam Craigie joined him in the last 16 with a highly impressive 4-2 triumph over Tom Ford which included two century breaks of 113 and 107 as well as a fine run of 97 in frame six.

Luca Brecel also triumphed during the afternoon session with a 4-1 win over Joe Perry, with high breaks of 77 and 60.

More to follow from the evening session...

World Grand Prix: Today's schedule and results

Wednesday January 18
TV Channel: ITV Sport
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)

  • Shaun Murphy 4-0 Ali Carter
  • Tom Ford 2-4 Sam Craigie
  • Gary Wilson v Anthony McGill
  • Luca Brecel 4-1 Joe Perry

Evening session (1300 GMT)

  • Zhou Yuelong v Jack Lisowski
  • Noppon Saengkham v Ronnie O'Sullivan
  • Mark Allen v Joe O'Connor
  • Mark Williams v Ding Junhui
