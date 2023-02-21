Murphy came off second best against Robert Milkins in Wales but got straight back on the bike to add to Selby's poor record in ITV-televised events.

Things were bleak from the start for Selby, who lost the first three frames before scrapping to win a tight fourth and retain hope at the mid-session interval.

Murphy though came out firing with a 92 break, the highest of the match, and took the sixth to move within one of the second round before Selby grittily recovered to get within two at 5-3.