Shaun Murphy bounced back from Sunday's Welsh Open heartache to beat Mark Selby 6-3 in the first round of the Players Championship.
Murphy came off second best against Robert Milkins in Wales but got straight back on the bike to add to Selby's poor record in ITV-televised events.
Things were bleak from the start for Selby, who lost the first three frames before scrapping to win a tight fourth and retain hope at the mid-session interval.
Murphy though came out firing with a 92 break, the highest of the match, and took the sixth to move within one of the second round before Selby grittily recovered to get within two at 5-3.
The comeback was on when he got to the table in frame nine, but Selby let Murphy in and he took his chance well.
On the other table, Kyren Wilson produced the performance of the tournament so far to beat Zhou Yuelong 6-2.
Wilson registered two centuries and four half-centuries in a high-class affair which saw every frame won with a break of over 50.