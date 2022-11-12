Sam Craigie caused a huge upset to dump defending champion Zhao Xintong out of the UK Championship.
Craigie won a surprisingly one-sided contest 6-2, ratting off five frames in a row after Zhao had taken an early lead only to see his hopes of a successful defence evaporate.
Long considered a player capable of achieving more than he so far has on the World Snooker Tour, Craigie signed off with a century for one of the most significant wins of his career.
"It's a good win, I've played well," said Craigie. "I didn't feel great before the match. He's that good, he could just drill you. I just woke up with a bit of a headache, a bit shaky, but I've had a few tablets and just hoped for the best.
Craigie noted the support he received in York and was taken aback, adding: "I've never experienced that before, so it was hard to even take it in. It wasn't very nice for him, but I loved it.
Next up is the winner of Jimmy White's clash with Ryan Day, after 60-year-old White sensationally came through qualifying. Asked who he'd rather face, Craigie said: "I don't really care, I'm playing well, so if I play well then I should win."
On the other table, close friends Mark Allen and Jordan Brown faced each other for the first time in professional competition, Allen in the end edging to a 6-4 win.
Allen and Brown brought out the best in each other but it was the former who deservedly progressed thanks to a run of five frames in six from 2-0 down, during which he registered two centuries and three more significant contributions against his longtime practice partner.
