Having impressed with his safety but less so his scoring during a quarter-final defeat at the Masters, this was more like it among the balls as he set up a meeting with Noppon Saengkham, who had earlier defeated Mark Selby.

O'Sullivan made his intentions clear with a 108 break in the opening frame and added three half-centuries across the next two to take a 3-0 lead, before capturing a tight fourth to ease into round two.

"He's done it in just over an hour!" Ronnie was in a rush tonight - beating Barry Hawkins 4-zip.

Selby succumbs to Saengkham

Selby's record in ITV-televised events took another hit as he suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Saengkham.

Selby was in his seat throughout the first two frames as Saengkham rolled in a 122 to settle any nerves before doubling his advantage, only to see it halved immediately following a run of 71 from Selby.

That was as good as things got for the Jester, as Saengkham registered breaks of 75 and 104 to complete an impressive display and earn a second-round clash with O'Sullivan.

"Today I probably made two or three safety mistakes, and it's really cost me," said Selby, who felt he'd played better than when beaten by Hossein Vafaei at Alexandra Palace last week.

"I didn't miss too many shots in the balls, every time Noppon got a chance he punished me. He looked great, so all credit to him, he played brilliantly."

Ding Junhui appeared in good form as he capped a 4-0 win against Stuart Bingham with a break of 133, but the star performance on Tuesday afternoon came from Mark Williams, who beat Jamie Jones 4-1.

Showing no signs of a Masters hangover following his defeat to Judd Trump in Sunday's final, Williams rattled home breaks of 104, 82, 100 and 121 to cruise through to the second round, where Ding lies in wait.