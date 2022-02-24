Ronnie O'Sullivan fired in two centuries and produced a mesmerising positional shot during a 5-2 victory over Ashley Hugill at the European Masters.

The Rocket made his intentions clear early on with a dazzling break of 141 and although Hugill attempted to put him off his stride with some unorthodox breaks made famous by Mark Williams in previous seasons, he was always in control. A classy run of 96 doubled his advantage before Hugill got on the board with a break of 77 but then wowed the crowd with a mesmerising positional shot on the final red to help him pinch the next.

This shot from Ronnie O'Sullivan thoughpic.twitter.com/ezkHiHeeYh — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) February 24, 2022

Hugill pulled another back with a break of 73 only for O'Sullivan to compile his 1138th career century with an effort of 105 before finishing the job with two runs of 52 and 58 in frame seven. The five-time world champion is now hot favourite to win a record-extending 39th ranking title - and second of the season - following the shock exits of Neil Robertson and Judd Trump.

💯👌 Ronnie O'Sullivan made breaks of 141 and 101 as he reached the European Masters quarter-finals.



🚀 He's one of just three top-16 players left in the event so another title is on the cards...pic.twitter.com/QSXPwKUlEU — Sporting Life 🎯🔴🎾⛳️🥊🏏🏉 🏈 (@SportingLifeFC) February 24, 2022