
Ronnie O'Sullivan had problems with the spotlight


Snooker results: Ronnie O'Sullivan comes through a final-frame decider against Zhang Anda at European Masters

By Sporting Life
17:39 · TUE February 22, 2022

Ronnie O'Sullivan survived a real scare to overcome Zhang Anda 5-4 to reach round three of the European Masters in Milton Keynes.

The Rocket is no stranger to the spotlight but on this occasion the bright lighting inside the Marshall Arena was causing him some bother during what turned out to be a closer contest than anyone expected.

O'Sullivan opened up with a break of 86 and although his Chinese opponent move into a 2-1 lead thanks to runs of 50 and 64, the five-time world champion levelled matters with a break of 69.

A costly miss on the final black from Anda gifted O'Sullivan frame five but he needed no presents in the sixth as his produced his usual brilliance to compile a brilliant 128 - the 1136th century of his career.

Anda wasn't finished yet and made back-to-back breaks of 114 and 91 to force a decider, in which both players made errors before the Rocket eventually pinched it.

Sporting Life
