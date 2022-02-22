The Rocket is no stranger to the spotlight but on this occasion the bright lighting inside the Marshall Arena was causing him some bother during what turned out to be a closer contest than anyone expected.

The 𝘀𝗽𝗼𝘁𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 is on The Rocket 👀 Let's just say at the moment, it's far too bright... 🤦 #BVEuroSeries | @WeAreWST pic.twitter.com/LDcQ2oFYwl

O'Sullivan opened up with a break of 86 and although his Chinese opponent move into a 2-1 lead thanks to runs of 50 and 64, the five-time world champion levelled matters with a break of 69.

A costly miss on the final black from Anda gifted O'Sullivan frame five but he needed no presents in the sixth as his produced his usual brilliance to compile a brilliant 128 - the 1136th century of his career.