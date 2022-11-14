Sporting Life
Ronnie O'Sullivan will be chasing his eighth win at the Masters
Ronnie O'Sullivan

Snooker results: Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Matthew Stevens in UK Championship at York

By Sporting Life
15:51 · MON November 14, 2022

Ronnie O'Sullivan made short of Matthew Stevens in their first-round clash at the UK Championship in York, breezing into the last 16 with a 6-2 victory.

Having impressed in qualifying for the Barbican, Stevens will be frustrated to have turned in an error-strewn performance when the TV cameras arrived, O'Sullivan barely having to get out of first gear to wrap up a comfortable win.

Stevens had a foothold in the match when the first two frames were shared, but O'Sullivan stamped his authority on proceedings by putting together breaks of 94 and 107 to lead 3-1 at the mid-session interval.

Despite losing a scrappy frame five, O'Sullivan was then able to pick up the pieces thereafter as Stevens' game unravelled and his afternoon turned into one of frustration.

A poor break off at the start of the sixth frame allowed O'Sullivan to extend his lead to 4-2 with a silky run of 73, and he dominated the next frame to move within one of the winning line.

A couple of virtuoso pots towards the end of his match-sealing break in frame eight allowed the world champion to sign off with a century (102), the contest brought swiftly to a close as O'Sullivan made the perfect start to his bid for an eighth UK Championship title.

Monday's results and schedule

Monday November 14
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport
First Round (Best of 11 frames)

  • Ronnie O’Sullivan 6-2 Matthew Stevens
  • Yan Bingtao v Zhou Yuelong

Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport
First Round (Best of 11 frames)

  • Mark Williams v Jamie Clarke
  • Stuart Bingham v Liam Highfield

