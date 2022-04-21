It was a case of double celebration for Saengkham who became a father for the first time on Wednesday, but has yet to meet his new daughter who no doubt spurred him on to an impressive victory.

Saengkham told World Snooker Tour: "I’m very happy, my daughter was born yesterday at 7am UK time. I haven’t seen her yet as she is still in the hospital.

"I speak with my wife every day, I’ll see my daughter on a video call tomorrow, so everything will be ok."

Brecel started as warm favourite having won the Scottish Open and reached the final of the UK Championship already this season.

However, Saengkham led 6-3 overnight following a strong start and barely had a moments worry in the concluding session, winning three frames on the spin upon the resumption to move within a frame of victory.

Brecel finally found some form by winning the next two frames, but he had left himself with too much work to do and Saengkham finished the job to set up a last-16 meeting with eight-time Crucible finalist John Higgins.

Saengkham added: "I’ve been to the Crucible three times now. The first time I came here I performed badly because I was very nervous. I could not control my mind and lost 10-4 to Neil Robertson.

"The second time here I won my first ever match in the Crucible, but without out a crowd – so there was less pressure, and I could concentrate more.

"I had to learn how to play in a rowdy Crucible – learn how to keep control of myself and learn how to enjoy the experience. I felt less pressured when I was out there because of that."

Williams makes strong start

Mark Williams fired three centuries and five further breaks of 50-plus as he established a 7-1 overnight advantage over Jackson Page in their second-round match.

Page, who is good friends with Williams and trains at his club in Tredegar, was blown away by the three-time world champion who produced one of the dominant sessions of his career.

Only a rare miss by Williams in the final frame of the day gave Page the chance to avoid a first session whitewash, clearing with an impressive break of 43, but he has it all to do to avoid defeat with a session to spare when they resume on Friday morning.

Today's scores

First round (Best of 19)/Second round (best of 25)

Afternoon Session: 1300 BST

TV Channel: BBC Two/Eurosport

Luca Brecel (11) 5-10 Noppon Saengkham (Match 11) *

Jackson Page 1-7 Mark Williams (Match 18)

Evening Session: 1900 BST

TV Channel: BBC Four/Eurosport

Judd Trump (4) v Hossein Vafaei (Match 8) *

Zhao Xintong v Stephen Maguire (Match 23)

Related snooker links