Ronnie O’Sullivan revealed he gets “snooker depression” for a couple of hours following matches after he booked his place in the second round of the European Masters in Milton Keynes, where world number one Mark Selby suffered a shock early exit and Neil Robertson went century crazy..

After completing a qualifying-round victory over Nigel Bond at the Marshall Arena, O’Sullivan had suggested he “couldn’t give a monkey’s” about going on to securing another world title and felt his continued success had got somewhat “boring”. The six-time world champion was again in the spotlight during Tuesday’s afternoon session, where he edged past China’s world number 104 Zhang Anda in a deciding frame. O’Sullivan, who appeared troubled by a glare from lighting around the arena when sitting in his chair, had opened up a 4-2 lead following a break of 128. Zhang, though, produced runs of 114 and 91 to force a decider, which O’Sullivan took 96-44 to move into the last 32 where he will play Wu Yize.

The 𝘀𝗽𝗼𝘁𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 is on The Rocket 👀



Let's just say at the moment, it's far too bright... 🤦#BVEuroSeries | @WeAreWST pic.twitter.com/LDcQ2oFYwl — Eurosport (@eurosport) February 22, 2022

When reflecting on his performance, O’Sullivan told reporters: “I find it hard to talk about my games, I have snooker depression for two or three hours after my matches. Talking about it puts me in a bad place. “I call it snooker depression because it is depression due to snooker. I don’t just wake up and say ‘I’m depressed’ – you aren’t when you are doing something you enjoy.

“You might afterwards, but you can get it doing this job if it bothers you and you are not enjoying it. And that happens to me, snooker plays on the mind. “If you love your job, any job, then you won’t suffer with it – unless you are totally detached from your feelings. Let’s call it sports depression, across the board. “It’s up to you to find ways to deal with it – and I am going to smash the gym, feel better, eat nice food, get into my spa and sauna and watch it disappear.”

😅 Ronnie O'Sullivan made his 1,136th career century - but had to come through a scrappy final-frame decider to reach round three of the European Masters.pic.twitter.com/rdrmn7rB5y — Sporting Life 🎯🔴🎾⛳️🥊🏏🏉 🏈 (@SportingLifeFC) February 22, 2022

On the other tables, top seed and holder Selby suffered an unexpected early exit after a 5-3 defeat by Jordan Brown. The world champion – who admitted he was struggling with his own mental health after defeat in the quarter-finals of the Masters last month – had levelled the match with a 128 break in the sixth frame. It was Brown, though, who went on to claim victory, edging a close eighth frame 68-55 after Selby could not make the most of a half-century break. Neil Robertson justified why he's favourite for the title with a stunning whitewash 5-0 victory over Alfie Burden in which he scored four centuries and conceded just seven points. The Australian, who is in the best form of his career having won three titles already this season, rattled in breaks of 105, 101, 107 and 116 without reply in the first four frames before a run of 76 in the fifth sealed his triumph. It was the eighth time a player has made four centuries in a row but Robertson was disappointed he didn't join O'Sullivan as the only player to have made five in a best of nine match. The Rocket managed the feat in the 2007 Northern Ireland Open against Ali Carter and one of his was a 147. Robertson was also on course for a maximum in the first frame but missed the 14th black while he lost position in the fifth frame before a foul gave Burden the chance to score some points.

Neil Robertson narrowly missed out on history this evening #BVEuroSeries @BetVictor pic.twitter.com/jM2VIg0weN — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) February 22, 2022