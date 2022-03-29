Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Grand National
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
snooker icon
Sports
Golf
NFL
Darts
Snooker
Rugby Union
Boxing / MMA
Tennis
Cricket
Other Sports
Neil Robertson is preparing for the defence of his UK Championship title
Neil Robertson

Snooker results: Neil Robertson leads Mark Allen 7-1 in Cazoo Tour Championship

By Sporting Life
16:50 · TUE March 29, 2022

Neil Robertson set the bar extraordinarily high on day two of the Cazoo Tour Championship, racing into a 7-1 lead against Mark Allen.

Robertson edged a tight first frame and then rattled off the following six with breaks of 76, 125, 94, 103, 68 and 125, a blistering display which confined Allen to his seat for most of the afternoon.

The Northern Irishman managed just 23 points across these six frames as Robertson produced near-flawless snooker, before Allen finally got on the board to trail 7-1 in the best-of-19 encounter.

Play resumes at 7pm and the winner will face either Ronnie O'Sullivan or Mark Williams in the semi-finals on Friday.

Like what you've read?
Email

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....