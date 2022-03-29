Robertson edged a tight first frame and then rattled off the following six with breaks of 76, 125, 94, 103, 68 and 125, a blistering display which confined Allen to his seat for most of the afternoon.

The Northern Irishman managed just 23 points across these six frames as Robertson produced near-flawless snooker, before Allen finally got on the board to trail 7-1 in the best-of-19 encounter.

Play resumes at 7pm and the winner will face either Ronnie O'Sullivan or Mark Williams in the semi-finals on Friday.