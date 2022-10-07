Williams was a late call-up after Zhao Xintong was ruled out of the tournament when testing positive for Covid-19, and despite producing a valiant effort in defeat the veteran was unable to resist Robertson who made two centuries in a generally polished display.

It was actually Williams who actually struck first blood, showing no side-effects of a long flight by taking the opening frame with a break of 113, though Robertson responded with a hundred break of his own in the very next frame.

When the next two frames were shared there was seemingly very little between the two players, but the Australian finished the stronger, putting together back-to-back frames to move within one of the winning line.

Williams managed to keep his hopes alive with a run of 80 in frame seven, only for Robertson to close the door on a possible comeback by wrapping up victory soon after.