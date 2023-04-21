Williams had carved out a 6-4 lead over Brecel by taking the first two frames on Friday morning, but the Belgian found another gear with breaks of 113, 100, 66 and 80 seeing him rattle off five frames in succession.

That gave Brecel a 9-6 lead with one to play and he seemed set to cap a dream session only to break down on 51, opening the door for a Williams counterpunch as the Welshman registered a gutsy 81 to draw within two.

It was a similar tale early on in Neil Robertson's clash with Jak Jones, who caught the Aussie cold with breaks of 122 and 52 to establish a 3-0 lead.

Robertson's 89 break saw him finally get on the board prior to the mid-session interval before collecting the final two frames of the morning to draw level at 4-4.

Both matches return at 8pm this evening.

