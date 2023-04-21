Sporting Life
Luca Brecel leads Mark Williams 9-7
Luca Brecel leads Mark Williams 9-7

Snooker results: Neil Robertson and Mark Williams battle to keep tabs on round two opponents

By Sporting Life
14:05 · FRI April 21, 2023

Mark Williams won the final frame of a difficult session to keep within touching distance of Luca Brecel at the Crucible.

Williams had carved out a 6-4 lead over Brecel by taking the first two frames on Friday morning, but the Belgian found another gear with breaks of 113, 100, 66 and 80 seeing him rattle off five frames in succession.

That gave Brecel a 9-6 lead with one to play and he seemed set to cap a dream session only to break down on 51, opening the door for a Williams counterpunch as the Welshman registered a gutsy 81 to draw within two.

It was a similar tale early on in Neil Robertson's clash with Jak Jones, who caught the Aussie cold with breaks of 122 and 52 to establish a 3-0 lead.

Robertson's 89 break saw him finally get on the board prior to the mid-session interval before collecting the final two frames of the morning to draw level at 4-4.

Both matches return at 8pm this evening.

