Three-time winners Neil Robertson and John Higgins both crashed out in the first round of the UK Championship.
Robertson was the first to go on Sunday afternoon as he suffered a 6-2 defeat against practice partner Joe Perry.
The world number two, who won the UK title in 2013, 2015 and 2020, found himself 4-0 down at the Barbican in York as Perry rattled in breaks of 102, 85 and 68.
Robertson unsurprisingly spent time on the practice table at the mid-session interval and it paid dividends as he took the fifth frame with a break of 88, but Perry’s 81 in the next took him to the verge of victory.
The Australian, who bowed out in the first round last year, took the seventh frame to keep the match alive but Perry deservedly sealed his place in the last 16 with a break of 64.
“I feel good,” Perry told Eurosport. “I played like that last week in the qualifiers but you never know if you’re going to produce that out there in the arena.
“After a bit of a shaky start I really found my game and played really nicely and enjoyed it.
“I could see he wasn’t 100 per cent today – he sounded like he had a stinking cold – but you can’t afford to let your guard down because he’s so good he can rattle a few frames off no matter how’s he feeling.
“It was important I took control and took advantage of his mistakes and I felt I did that quite well. Even when he was coming back at the end I stayed calm and pretty positive the whole way through.”
Higgins, who won his UK crowns in 1998, 2000 and 2010, also suffered an early exit as he lost 6-4 against Tom Ford.
The world number five had moved 3-2 in front, but Ford rallied with a clearance of 71 to edge ahead in the seventh frame.
Although Higgins came back to level at 4-4, Ford produced breaks of 99 and 90 to go through.
Ford will go on to face Luca Brecel after the Belgian, who lost to Zhao Xintong in last year’s final, advanced with a hard-fought 6-4 win over Lyu Haotian.
A break of 124 helped Brecel take a 2-0 lead but he scored just one point in the next three frames as Lyu compiled breaks of 58, 97 and 79.
It was then Brecel’s turn to reel off three frames in a row and although another 79 break from Lyu kept the match alive, Brecel took the 10th frame to move into the last 16.
There was a third three-time UK champion in action on the second day in York but unlike Robertson and Higgins, Ding Junhui managed to come through 6-3 against Barry Hawkins.
The Chinese star, who won this title in 2005, 2009 and 2019, had to come through the qualifying to reach the last 32 and maintained his momentum with a fine victory that was aided by his 600th career century.
Sunday November 13
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport
First Round (Best of 11 frames)
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport
First Round (Best of 11 frames)
Monday November 14
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport
First Round (Best of 11 frames)
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport
First Round (Best of 11 frames)
Tuesday November 15
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport
First Round (Best of 11 frames)
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport
First Round (Best of 11 frames)
Wednesday November 16
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport
Second Round (Best of 11 frames)
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport
Second Round (Best of 11 frames)
Thursday November 17
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport
Second Round (Best of 11 frames)
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport
Second Round (Best of 11 frames)
Friday November 18
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport
Quarter-Finals (Best of 11 frames)
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport
Quarter-Finals (Best of 11 frames)
Saturday November 19
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport
Semi-Finals (Best of 11 frames)
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport
Semi-Finals (Best of 11 frames)
Sunday November 20
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport
Final (Best of 19 frames)
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport
Final (Best of 19 frames)