Three-time winners Neil Robertson and John Higgins both crashed out in the first round of the UK Championship.

Robertson was the first to go on Sunday afternoon as he suffered a 6-2 defeat against practice partner Joe Perry. The world number two, who won the UK title in 2013, 2015 and 2020, found himself 4-0 down at the Barbican in York as Perry rattled in breaks of 102, 85 and 68. Robertson unsurprisingly spent time on the practice table at the mid-session interval and it paid dividends as he took the fifth frame with a break of 88, but Perry’s 81 in the next took him to the verge of victory.

The Australian, who bowed out in the first round last year, took the seventh frame to keep the match alive but Perry deservedly sealed his place in the last 16 with a break of 64. “I feel good,” Perry told Eurosport. “I played like that last week in the qualifiers but you never know if you’re going to produce that out there in the arena. “After a bit of a shaky start I really found my game and played really nicely and enjoyed it.

“I could see he wasn’t 100 per cent today – he sounded like he had a stinking cold – but you can’t afford to let your guard down because he’s so good he can rattle a few frames off no matter how’s he feeling. “It was important I took control and took advantage of his mistakes and I felt I did that quite well. Even when he was coming back at the end I stayed calm and pretty positive the whole way through.” Higgins, who won his UK crowns in 1998, 2000 and 2010, also suffered an early exit as he lost 6-4 against Tom Ford.

