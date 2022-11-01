The pair traded frames throughout their group final in Bolton, with Selby – who took the first frame with a 140 clearance – taking a 5-4 lead with a break of 105.

Higgins then opened the 10th frame with a break of 45 but a miss let Selby back to the table and he made 81 to advance.

Selby has played in all 10 editions of the tournament, but this will only be his third semi-final appearance. He’s yet to capture the Champion of Champions title.