Can Mark Selby win his first Champion of Champions title?

Snooker results: Mark Selby edges out John Higgins at Champion of Champions

By Sporting Life
06:51 · TUE November 01, 2022

Mark Selby booked his place in the Cazoo Champion of Champions semi-finals with a 6-4 victory over John Higgins on Monday night.

The pair traded frames throughout their group final in Bolton, with Selby – who took the first frame with a 140 clearance – taking a 5-4 lead with a break of 105.

Higgins then opened the 10th frame with a break of 45 but a miss let Selby back to the table and he made 81 to advance.

Selby has played in all 10 editions of the tournament, but this will only be his third semi-final appearance. He’s yet to capture the Champion of Champions title.

Selby: “It’s been a long day but worthwhile in the end. I played okay in the afternoon. I knew I had to be at the top of my game playing John tonight, and I did that. I thought it was a great game.

"If I’d come out on the losing side, I don’t think I could’ve done any more than I did. I managed to make a good break in the last and hold myself together.

“Matchroom and everyone involved put on a great event every time we come. It’s great to be involved in the back end of it. I will likely stay around here, put my feet up and watch everyone else sweat it out.”

Earlier in group play, Selby beat Lee Walker 4-0 while Higgins saw off Hossein Vafaei 4-2.

Sky Bet's latest offer for Sporting Life readers

Grou stage schedule & results

MONDAY OCTOBER 31

Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Group 4 semi-finals - best of 7

  • Mark Selby 4-0 Lee Walker
  • John Higgins 4-2 Hossein Vafaei

Evening session (1900 GMT)
Group 4 final - best of 11

  • Mark Selby 6-4 John Higgins

TUESDAY NOVEMBER 1

Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Group 3 semi-finals - best of 7

  • Neil Robertson v Fan Zhengyi
  • Kyren Wilson v Ryan Day

Evening session (1900 GMT)
Group 3 final - best of 11

  • Neil Robertson or Fan Zhengyi v Kyren Wilson or Ryan Day

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 2

Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Group 1 semi-finals - best of 7

  • Judd Trump v Luca Brecel
  • Mark Allen v Joe Perry

Evening session (1900 GMT)
Group 1 final - best of 11

  • Judd Trump or Luca Brecel v Mark Allen or Joe Perry

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 3

Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Group 2 semi-finals - best of 7

  • Ronnie O'Sullivan v Robert Milkins
  • Zhao Xintong v Mink Nutcharut

Evening session (1900 GMT)
Group 2 final - best of 11

  • Ronnie O'Sullivan or Robert Milkins v Zhao Xintong or Mink Nutcharut

