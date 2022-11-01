Mark Selby booked his place in the Cazoo Champion of Champions semi-finals with a 6-4 victory over John Higgins on Monday night.
The pair traded frames throughout their group final in Bolton, with Selby – who took the first frame with a 140 clearance – taking a 5-4 lead with a break of 105.
Higgins then opened the 10th frame with a break of 45 but a miss let Selby back to the table and he made 81 to advance.
Selby has played in all 10 editions of the tournament, but this will only be his third semi-final appearance. He’s yet to capture the Champion of Champions title.
Selby: “It’s been a long day but worthwhile in the end. I played okay in the afternoon. I knew I had to be at the top of my game playing John tonight, and I did that. I thought it was a great game.
"If I’d come out on the losing side, I don’t think I could’ve done any more than I did. I managed to make a good break in the last and hold myself together.
“Matchroom and everyone involved put on a great event every time we come. It’s great to be involved in the back end of it. I will likely stay around here, put my feet up and watch everyone else sweat it out.”
Earlier in group play, Selby beat Lee Walker 4-0 while Higgins saw off Hossein Vafaei 4-2.
MONDAY OCTOBER 31
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Group 4 semi-finals - best of 7
Evening session (1900 GMT)
Group 4 final - best of 11
TUESDAY NOVEMBER 1
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Group 3 semi-finals - best of 7
Evening session (1900 GMT)
Group 3 final - best of 11
WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 2
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Group 1 semi-finals - best of 7
Evening session (1900 GMT)
Group 1 final - best of 11
THURSDAY NOVEMBER 3
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Group 2 semi-finals - best of 7
Evening session (1900 GMT)
Group 2 final - best of 11