Selby was in his seat throughout the first two frames as Saengkham rolled in a 122 to settle any nerves before doubling his advantage, only to see it halved immediately following a run of 71 from Selby.

That was as good as things got for the Jester, as Saengkham registered breaks of 75 and 104 to complete an impressive display that could earn him a second-round clash with Ronnie O'Sullivan, who makes his entrance this evening.

"Today I probably made two or three safety mistakes, and it's really cost me," said Selby, who felt he'd played better than when beaten by Hossein Vafaei at Alexandra Palace last week.

"I didn't miss too many shots in the balls, every time Noppon got a chance he punished me. He looked great, so all credit to him, he played brilliantly."

Ding Junhui appeared in good form as he capped a 4-0 win against Masters semi-finalist Stuart Bingham with a break of 133, but the star performance on Tuesday afternoon came from Mark Williams, who beat Jamie Jones 4-1.

Showing no signs of a Masters hangover following his defeat to Judd Trump in Sunday's final, Williams rattled home breaks of 104, 82, 100 and 121 to cruise through to the second round, where Ding lies in wait.