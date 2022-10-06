Fu – winner of three ranking events in what has been an illustrious career – has barely been sighted on the table in more recent years, severe eye problems plaguing the 44-year-old before the Covid-19 pandemic scuppered any hopes of a meaningful comeback.

Nevertheless, Hong Kong's biggest snooker star produced a fine display in front of his own fans for the tournament curtain-raiser, racing out of the blocks and into a 2-0 lead thanks to breaks of 52 and 65.

Selby responded by winning a hard-fought third frame but was unable to match the strong form he had found at the British Open only last week, falling 3-1 behind as Fu dominated frame four.

A terrific century in the following frame helped the four-time world champion reduce his arrears once more, but that would be his last moment of cheer as Fu marched into the last four with more assured play.

Selby could only muster a single pot in frame six before Fu went on to close out the match in style, a break of 64 confirming a victory that might just kickstart a career that had appeared all but over a couple of years ago.

Fu told World Snooker Tour: "Over the last few years I’ve suffered a lot on the snooker side. After the eye surgery, things weren’t the same and I didn’t play any snooker at all during the pandemic.

"These kind of wins mean a lot to me. It proves I can still do it in front of this many people against one of the best players in the world. I still have it somewhere in myself. Hopefully it gives me a good platform to play even better for the rest of the season.

"I feared the worst at one point. I thought after the eye surgery that the end of my career was approaching. I can’t believe that I’m back playing again. I am delighted to be back playing to a decent standard.

"It was very very special this afternoon. To a lot of people this is an invitational event, but to me it is more than that. Hong Kong’s snooker fans deserve the chance to see all of the best players coming to play here in a top event."