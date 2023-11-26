Snooker results: Luca Brecel beats Yuan Sijun 6-4 at UK Championship

Brecel reached the final of the Shanghai Masters in September, but has otherwise found results hard to come by since his Crucible triumph back in the spring, and is now keen to enjoy a deep run in another of the Triple Crown events.

“I didn’t go lazy, but I just didn’t feel that hunger or motivation going from tournament to tournament,” said Brecel.

“I don’t like that feeling and I had to change something. I wasn’t feeling any pressure any more. I was just playing and if I lost I was happy to be home. It’s not a good mindset to have.

“If you feel like that it’s impossible to change, but in the last few weeks I’ve been tired of losing in early rounds and I want to have that hunger to go deep again in tournaments.”

An assured start from Yuan allowed him to build an early lead, but Brecel soon slipped into gear with the aid of twin century breaks, moving 4-2 and appearing set for a leisurely afternoon.