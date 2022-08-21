Kyren Wilson didn't need to be anywhere near to his best to beat Barry Hawkins 9-3 in the final of the European Masters.
Wilson was always ahead in a final which failed to produce fireworks as he claimed the fifth ranking title of his career, pocketing £80,000 in the process.
The fact that Wilson needed just a solitary half-century break to cruise past Hawkins says much about the quality of the match, the latter a pale shadow of the player who accelerated away from Mark Williams in their semi-final.
Perhaps Wilson's hard-fought victory over Ali Carter took some of the edge off him from a scoring perspective, but he'll have been pleased no doubt to live up to his Warrior nickname and win almost every small battle.
"It was a real struggle all day," confessed Wilson, who felt conditions had been to blame for a low-scoring match. "It was very humid in here. Me and Barry lost our timing, it just didn't quite happen for us both today.
"I just set my mind on winning ugly, it was all about getting the trophy today and I was really pleased I was able to do that.
"It could've quite comfortably been 9-3 to Barry. I pinched a few (frames) early on; I went 3-0 up and it could have been 3-0 to Barry. He was kind of chasing me from there on."
Three of Wilson's ranking titles have been won in Germany and he was keen to pay tribute to the crowds in Fürth.
"I just enjoy that I'm appreciated," he explained. "The crowds, they always turn out in their numbers. I always seem to perform my best when the atmosphere is good."
Hawkins said: "I am very disappointed. It was a struggle all day and the way the match went it could have been 9-3 to me. I wish it was. Kyren stuck to his task and picked me off. It was a bad day. You know it is bad when you are playing for reds that don’t even go.
"The atmosphere is always good in Germany. The fans here are very enthusiastic and the players love coming here. We always get well supported and we really appreciate it. Please keep coming in the future."
European Masters round-by-round results
Final
- Kyren Wilson 9-3 Barry Hawkins
Semi-finals
- Kyren Wilson 6-5 Ali Carter
- Barry Hawkins 6-2 Mark Williams
Quarter-finals
- Si Jiahui 2-5 Kyren Wilson
- Wu Yize 3-5 Ali Carter
- Judd Trump 3-5 Barry Hawkins
- Mark Williams 5-1 Jamie Jones
Round four
- Daniel Wells 4-5 Si Jiahui
- Shaun Murphy 3-5 Kyren Wilson
- Ryan Day 2-5 Wu Yize
- Ali Carter 5-4 David Grace
- Judd Trump 5-4 Farakh Ajaib
- Barry Hawkins 5-0 Robert Milkins
- Mark Williams 5-0 Zhou Yuelong
- Yan Bingtao 3-5 Jamie Jones
Round three
- Daniel Wells 5-2 Gary Wilson
- Si Jiahui 5-3 Xiao Guodong
- Chris Wakelin 3-5 Shaun Murphy
- Jimmy Robertson 2-5 Kyren Wilson
- Scott Donaldson 2-5 Ryan Day
- Wu Yize 5-0 Rory McLeod
- Ali Carter 5-4 Stuart Bingham
- David Grace 5-0 Jackson Page
- Judd Trump 5-3 Andrew Higginson
- Farakh Ajaib 5-3 Marco Fu
- Stuart Carrington 1-5 Barry Hawkins
- Robert Milkins 5-4 Zhao Xintong
- Mark Williams 5-3 Dominic Dale
- Jack Lisowski 1-5 Zhou Yuelong
- Ricky Walden 0-5 Yan Bingtao
- Jamie Jones 5-1 Mark Joyce
Round two
- Michael Judge 3-5 Daniel Wells
- Gary Wilson 5-2 Lukas Kleckers
- Anthony McGill 2-5 Si Jiahui
- Hossein Vafaei v w/o Xiao Guodong (Vafaei was unable to play - Xiao awarded walkover)
- Chris Wakelin 5-3 Oliver Brown
- Zhang Anda 3-5 Shaun Murphy
- Andy Hicks 2-5 Jimmy Robertson
- Lyu Haotian 1-5 Kyren Wilson
- Scott Donaldson w/o v Chang Bingyu
- Ryan Day 5-2 Steven Hallworth
- Luca Brecel 1-5 Wu Yize
- Haydon Pinhey 2-5 Rory McLeod
- James Cahill 2-5 Ali Carter
- Ian Burns 1-5 Stuart Bingham
- David Grace 5-2 Michael White
- Jackson Page 5-1 Yuan SiJun
- Judd Trump 5-3 Ashley Hugill
- Oliver Lines 1-5 Andrew Higginson
- Farakh Ajaib 5-2 Barry Pinches
- Marco Fu w/o v Lei Peifan
- Stuart Carrington 5-3 Jordan Brown
- Aaron Hill 2-5 Barry Hawkins
- Jak Jones 2-5 Robert Milkins
- Li Hang v w/o Zhao Xintong
- Mark Williams 5-2 Sanderson Lam
- Dominic Dale 5-3 Jimmy White
- Jack Lisowski 5-2 Matthew Stevens
- Zhou Yuelong 5-4 Graeme Dott
- Mitchell Mann 1-5 Ricky Walden
- Dylan Emery 4-5 Yan Bingtao
- Anthony Hamilton 4-5 Jamie Jones
- Mark Joyce 5-2 Sean O'Sullivan
Round one (Held over)
- Fan Zhengyi 1-5 Michael Judge
- Mark Selby 2-5 Yuan SiJun
- Judd Trump 5-2 Noppon Saengkham
- Luke Simmonds 2-5 Sean O'Sullivan