Kyren Wilson didn't need to be anywhere near to his best to beat Barry Hawkins 9-3 in the final of the European Masters.

Wilson was always ahead in a final which failed to produce fireworks as he claimed the fifth ranking title of his career, pocketing £80,000 in the process. The fact that Wilson needed just a solitary half-century break to cruise past Hawkins says much about the quality of the match, the latter a pale shadow of the player who accelerated away from Mark Williams in their semi-final. Perhaps Wilson's hard-fought victory over Ali Carter took some of the edge off him from a scoring perspective, but he'll have been pleased no doubt to live up to his Warrior nickname and win almost every small battle.

"It was a real struggle all day," confessed Wilson, who felt conditions had been to blame for a low-scoring match. "It was very humid in here. Me and Barry lost our timing, it just didn't quite happen for us both today. "I just set my mind on winning ugly, it was all about getting the trophy today and I was really pleased I was able to do that. "It could've quite comfortably been 9-3 to Barry. I pinched a few (frames) early on; I went 3-0 up and it could have been 3-0 to Barry. He was kind of chasing me from there on." Three of Wilson's ranking titles have been won in Germany and he was keen to pay tribute to the crowds in Fürth. "I just enjoy that I'm appreciated," he explained. "The crowds, they always turn out in their numbers. I always seem to perform my best when the atmosphere is good."