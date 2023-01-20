Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
snooker icon
Sports
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Darts
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Judd Trump
Judd Trump

Snooker results: Judd Trump beats Xiao Guodong to reach World Grand Prix semi-finals

By Sporting Life
16:18 · FRI January 20, 2023

Judd Trump booked his place in the semi-finals of the World Grand Prix with a convincing 5-3 defeat of Xiao Guodong at Cheltenham Racecourse.

Having claimed his second Masters title on Sunday, Trump remains firmly on course to win a second major prize in as many weeks after another strong display which sets up a last-four meeting with Shaun Murphy.

For Xiao, he was left to rue a couple of missed opportunities, chiefly in the second frame when allowing Trump to steal the frame when needing a snooker, and then in frame five when in first and building a useful lead, only to watch Trump move 3-2 ahead thanks to a ruthless run of 59.

In fact, Xiao made much of the early running and led 1-0 and 2-1 following breaks of 65 and 68, but just has been the case for much of the last couple of weeks, Trump managed to stay in touch until producing an impressive finishing kick.

Though Xiao managed to win the seventh frame to reduce his arrears to 4-3, Trump again saved the best until last and signed off in style by knocking in the first century of the match – a brilliant 117.

Murphy comes through tough McGill test

Shaun Murphy came through a high-quality encounter with Anthony McGill, eventually prevailing 5-4 as the pair traded a plethora of big breaks.

McGill made two centuries of his own, along with a break of 99, rallying from 3-1 down to take the match to a deciding frame.

But Murphy was unperturbed, stepping up with a nerveless match-winning run of 81 that followed earlier breaks of 50, 51, 57, 95 and 61 from the 2016 winner.

Trump and Murphy will meet in the second semi-final on Saturday evening.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....