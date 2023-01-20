Having claimed his second Masters title on Sunday, Trump remains firmly on course to win a second major prize in as many weeks after another strong display which sets up a last-four meeting with Shaun Murphy.

For Xiao, he was left to rue a couple of missed opportunities, chiefly in the second frame when allowing Trump to steal the frame when needing a snooker, and then in frame five when in first and building a useful lead, only to watch Trump move 3-2 ahead thanks to a ruthless run of 59.

In fact, Xiao made much of the early running and led 1-0 and 2-1 following breaks of 65 and 68, but just has been the case for much of the last couple of weeks, Trump managed to stay in touch until producing an impressive finishing kick.

Though Xiao managed to win the seventh frame to reduce his arrears to 4-3, Trump again saved the best until last and signed off in style by knocking in the first century of the match – a brilliant 117.

Murphy comes through tough McGill test

Shaun Murphy came through a high-quality encounter with Anthony McGill, eventually prevailing 5-4 as the pair traded a plethora of big breaks.

McGill made two centuries of his own, along with a break of 99, rallying from 3-1 down to take the match to a deciding frame.

But Murphy was unperturbed, stepping up with a nerveless match-winning run of 81 that followed earlier breaks of 50, 51, 57, 95 and 61 from the 2016 winner.

Trump and Murphy will meet in the second semi-final on Saturday evening.