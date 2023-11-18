Snooker results: Judd Trump beats Barry Hawkins to reach another Champion of Champions final

Hawkins responded with three frames in a row but just when it appeared the momentum was with him, Trump finished things off in the ninth frame to secure a place in his fifth final of the year, where he will meet either Mark Allen or John Higgins.

The 34-year-old, who also reached the final of the event in 2014 and 2019, raced into a 5-0 lead with breaks of 69, 71 and 99.

Judd Trump has dominated the opening frames and takes a 4-0 lead into the interval 💪 Just two away from another #ChampOfChamps final! #Cazoo pic.twitter.com/S5UupBccwC

“I had to stay patient to get over the line,” Trump told World Snooker Tour. “It got a bit nervy after the interval but it was important to keep my head out there.

“There can be times when it gets tough, but if you have a two or three frame advantage you have to remember you are still the favourite. You forget what has gone before and take each frame one at a time.

“This is an event that suits me – the dress code, the format, everything plays into my hands and I feel relaxed in this event and at home with the format. I feel like it brings out the best in me.”