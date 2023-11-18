Snooker results: Judd Trump beats Barry Hawkins to reach another Champion of Champions final

World number two Judd Trump booked his third consecutive Champion of Champions final appearance with a 6-3 victory over Barry Hawkins in Bolton.
The 34-year-old, who also reached the final of the event in 2014 and 2019, raced into a 5-0 lead with breaks of 69, 71 and 99.
Hawkins responded with three frames in a row but just when it appeared the momentum was with him, Trump finished things off in the ninth frame to secure a place in his fifth final of the year, where he will meet either Mark Allen or John Higgins.
“I had to stay patient to get over the line,” Trump told World Snooker Tour. “It got a bit nervy after the interval but it was important to keep my head out there.
“There can be times when it gets tough, but if you have a two or three frame advantage you have to remember you are still the favourite. You forget what has gone before and take each frame one at a time.
“This is an event that suits me – the dress code, the format, everything plays into my hands and I feel relaxed in this event and at home with the format. I feel like it brings out the best in me.”