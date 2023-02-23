In a dramatic climax, O'Connor looked to have surrendered close to an unassailable advantage in the decider, only for Brecel to twice fluff his lines and allow his opponent to fall over the winning line.

A break of 57 had done much of the hard work for O'Connor, but when he opted to split what was left of the pack from the brown, he missed the pot and handed Brecel a lifeline.

A savage miscue soon stopped him in his tracks, only for O'Connor to again fall short of finishing the match, and when Brecel pulled off a series good pots and left himself on the final red along the side cushion, victory was his for the taking.

However, the red wouldn't drop after catching the near jaw and O'Connor could finally breathe a sigh of relief at the end of a terrific tussle.

Brecel started where he left off against Jack Lisowski in the previous round, but despite putting together breaks of 68, 67 and 88, he was cut back by O'Connor who levelled at 3-3 with a run of 85.

The high standard continued as the next two frames were shared and though Brecel nosed in front again to lead 5-4, O'Connor hit back once more with a brilliant 125 total clearance to take the match all the way.

A nervy finish was predictable and it was O'Connor – a beaten finalist finalist at the Scottish Open earlier in the season – who did just enough to secure his place in the semi-finals.

"It was a good battle with Luca. I think the people in the audience would have enjoyed a good match," O’Connor told World Snooker Tour.

"You have to keep it tight against him. Every time he is eyeing up a long one, I know it has a good chance of going in and I’ll probably lose the frame from it. I just had to keep it tight and not give him chances to get in.

"The run at the Scottish Open has re-assured my confidence. It is just believing in myself a little bit more.

"When I am in and around the balls, making breaks, I can second guess myself. That has gone out of the window a bit and I can free flow a bit more.

"It would be amazing to win the event. As a snooker player you dream of lifting trophies, I won’t be thinking about it too much until I get to the final at least."