Gary Wilson produced a trio of centuries to beat Thepchaiyah Un-Nooh 6-4 and reach the final of the Scottish Open.
It might have been a surprising semi-final draw but these two rare contenders conjured snooker of a high quality towards the end of it, Un-Nooh threatening a 147 break to kick things into life before Wilson found his best form too.
After Un-Nooh came unstuck on the 15th and final red in a break of 112 to level at 2-2, and again with a run of 61 to level at 3-3, it looked like it was the Thai who would kick on to reach Sunday's final.
But this upturn from Un-Nooh seemed to bring out the best in Wilson, who put together back-to-back breaks of 122 and 130 to move into a 5-3 lead before getting among the balls in frame nine.
A missed red to middle suggested nerves were beginning to kick in and Un-Nooh cleared expertly to get within one, but the pendulum swung one more time as he mishit a shot with the spider to present Wilson with a winning opportunity.
The 37-year-old rode his luck at times but went on to bag his third century of the match, a run of 115 seeing him deservedly advance to his third ranking final.
"My whole thought process changed after the interval," said Wilson. "It was embarrassing the first four (frames). Luckily for me, Thepchaiyah was struggling as well.
"I went into the interval and had a complete reset and though I don't care if I butcher everything now, I'm going to play on complete instinct. I still missed a few, but I managed to pot a few.
"It was like a match of two halves, the first half was terrible and the second half, I completely played on instinct and enjoyed it a little bit. I'd like to continue trying to play like that, but every time I do I make daft mistakes and miss easy balls.
"It's swings and roundabouts with me, but I think I've got to the point in my career where I'm old enough and stupid enough to accept that I'm going to have to play on instinct a bit more."
Wilson will face either Neil Robertson or Joe O'Connor in Sunday's final.
Saturday December 3
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
TV coverage: Eurosport
Saturday December 3
Evening session (1900 GMT)
TV coverage: Eurosport