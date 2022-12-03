It might have been a surprising semi-final draw but these two rare contenders conjured snooker of a high quality towards the end of it, Un-Nooh threatening a 147 break to kick things into life before Wilson found his best form too.

After Un-Nooh came unstuck on the 15th and final red in a break of 112 to level at 2-2, and again with a run of 61 to level at 3-3, it looked like it was the Thai who would kick on to reach Sunday's final.

But this upturn from Un-Nooh seemed to bring out the best in Wilson, who put together back-to-back breaks of 122 and 130 to move into a 5-3 lead before getting among the balls in frame nine.

A missed red to middle suggested nerves were beginning to kick in and Un-Nooh cleared expertly to get within one, but the pendulum swung one more time as he mishit a shot with the spider to present Wilson with a winning opportunity.

The 37-year-old rode his luck at times but went on to bag his third century of the match, a run of 115 seeing him deservedly advance to his third ranking final.