Ding got the better of O'Sullivan in the last-16 of this event back in 2019, on the way to winning his third UK title, and he tuned up for an intriguing rematch with another bold showing.

Though needing to come through qualifying to reach the main draw this time around, Ding has been one of the form horses in the last few days and knocked in a century and five more breaks of over 50 in Thursday's match.

In truth, Clarke had no answers and after failing to win the second frame, falling 2-0 behind in the process, it was one-way traffic thereafter.

Breaks of 87 and 118 followed from Ding before the interval and when play resumed, the Chinese added further runs of 55 and 67 twice to ease into the last eight.

Clarke did manage to win frame five, but that was as good as it got for him as Ding's attentions quickly turned to the ultimate test on Friday.

Murphy pulls off stunning comeback

Shaun Murphy registered one of the biggest wins of his recent career, beating Judd Trump 6-5 in a brilliant match that lasted close to four hours.

Murphy has made the headlines for different reasons in the last 24 hours, and came into this last-16 clash with concerns over recurring neck issues, but he played close to his best to pull off a brilliant comeback.

Trump looked to be dictating matters when edging into a 4-2 lead thanks to a spate of sizeable contributions.

When the next two frames were shared, Murphy was staring over the cliff edge, but he produced when he needed it most before holding himself together to fall over the winning line in the final frame.

Back-to-back centuries – including a fine maximum attempt in the tenth frame – turned his 5-3 deficit into a final frame decider, and Murphy was able to get his hand on the table and a build a 44-point lead.

When he broke down and Trump laid a devilish snooker, another twist in the tale appeared on the cards, only for Trump to miss a tricky red along the side cushion with the rest.

Murphy, with his the balls at his mercy, did the rest, though he very nearly nearly missed a simple red, only for the jaws to finally accept his nervy effort and seal his place in the last eight.

