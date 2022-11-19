Ding looked like he'd storm into Sunday's title decider when he took the opening five frames of the match, a day after he'd dished out a 6-0 thrashing of tournament favourite Ronnie O'Sullivan.

Ford kept fighting though and pounced when Ding missed a straightforward pink just as he seemed set to complete a 5-2 win, the Leicester man then making it three in a row to really pile on the pressure.

When Ford got back among the balls in frame nine it appeared as though he'd close the gap further still, potting eight reds and eight blacks only to miss the simplest of reds with thoughts perhaps turning to a potential maximum break.

That allowed Ding the opportunity to land a counterpunch and finally end the contest and while it took him two attempts, when a tricky yellow found the middle pocket he could at last relax, clearing the remainder of the colours to deservedly win.

"It feels great," said Ding. "(The last) three seasons have not been any good. All week I've been playing good, and I'm feeling well at the moment. I'm looking forward to tomorrow."

It was put to Ding that at one stage he'd won 23 of his last 25 frames, to which he replied: "I must be playing very well!"

Ford felt frustrated that he hadn't produced, particularly early on.

"I couldn't get going," he admitted. "I just kept on losing the white ball and falling out of position. It's frustrating because all week I've felt terrible and managed to get through matches. Going into that match I felt good. It's the best I've felt and the worst I've played.

"When I looked round and saw him slumped in his chair, I'm thinking 'well hang on a minute, if I can get a couple back here, it looks like it's getting to him a little bit'. The only trouble is I was struggling so much.

"I made 64 in that last frame and was on a maximum so had that on my mind, and I just took my eye off the pot. It was such an easy red, and I just didn't even concentrate on it. It shows in this game: if you don't concentrate, you get beat.

"I've had a good week. If someone had said I'd get to the semis before I got here, I'd have snapped their arm off. Overall, I've had a great week and hopefully I can go on from there."

UK Championship: Daily schedule and results

Click here for Sky Bet's snooker odds

Saturday November 19

Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)

TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport

Semi-Finals (Best of 11 frames)

Tom Ford 3-6 Ding Junhui

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport

Semi-Finals (Best of 11 frames)

Mark Allen v Jack Lisowski

Sunday November 20

Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)

TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport

Final (Best of 19 frames)

First session (eight frames played)

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: BBC/Eurosport

Final (Best of 19 frames)