Zhao certainly had his chances and will wonder what might have been having looked sure to level the scores at 4-4 when building a handy lead in the eighth frame, only to misjudge an adventurous plant and leave the door open for Hawkins to move in on victory.

Hawkins was no match for Zhao when they met in the semi-finals of the UK Championship back in December, the Chinese star lifting the trophy at a canter a day later, but it was the 42-year-old who held sway on this occasion, running out a deserved winner.

In truth, that was the story of the match as Hawkins won the crucial moments when the opportunities came his way, while Zhao was made to play for some sloppy errors, firstly when missing a cut-back red on 34 in a fourth frame he went on to lose, and again in frame six when he twice missed to middle, before running out of rope in that ultimately pivotal eighth frame.

That Zhao only managed two breaks of over fifty all day tells the story of just how out of sorts he was, and having raced out of the blocks with breaks of 63, 91 and 94, Hawkins will have been pleased to ruthlessly close out the match with further contributions of 71 and 50.

Hawkins will face Yan Bingtao in the last eight after he held off a brave comeback from Dave Gilbert to prevail 6-4.

Yan was in complete control when reeling off three centuries in six frames to lead 5-1, only for Gilbert to claw his way back into the match and close to 5-4.

However, Yan, a beaten finalist in this event in 2020, held his nerve and put together a match-winning run of 59 in 10th frame to continue his strong recent form.