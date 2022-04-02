Sporting Life
John Higgins
John Higgins

Snooker latest: John Higgins 5-3 up against Luca Brecel in Tour Championship semi-final

By Sporting Life
16:06 · SAT April 02, 2022

John Higgins edged into a narrow 5-3 lead over Luca Brecel in the first session of their Cazoo Tour Championship semi-final.

Brecel burst out of the gates with breaks of 64, 105 and 78 to lead 3-0, Higgins failing to register a point in frames two and three.

But Higgins won a tight frame four, repeated the trick in frame five and levelled after two bites of the cherry in frame six, before again pinching a seventh frame that could've gone either way.

Somehow leading 4-3 with a high break of 54, the Scot found his rhythm in the final frame of the session with a 108 break sure to have sent Brecel back to the dressing room feeling as though he'd let a big lead slip through his fingers.

Instead, he needs to win seven of 11 remaining frames to reach the final, where Neil Robertson awaits.

