Richard Mann nominates three names to follow ahead of qualifying for the World Snooker Championship, which begins on Monday.

Yuan Sijun YUAN SIJUN has been on my radar for a while now and having lost his way a little in the last couple of years, his form since Christmas has hinted that he could be set to launch a strong bid in qualifying, one which sees him chase a Crucible debut. Some bold predictions were made about Yuan by Stephen Hendry and others when he started to make headlines in the 2018/2019 season, displaying maturity beyond his years to beat Mark Williams and Stephen Maguire at the World Grand Prix before eventually losing 5-4 to compatriot Xiao Guodong in the last eight. Not long after and Yuan was making waves again, this time when progressing to the semi-finals of the Gibraltar Open where only eventual winner Stuart Bingham was able to stop him in his tracks. Understandably, the 21-year-old has met a few setbacks since, but he wouldn’t be the first young player to find the going tough soon after making his initial breakthrough and I remain convinced that he's someone who can enjoy a long and successful career.

Perhaps he doesn’t boast the same class as compatriots Zhao Xintong and Yan Bingtao, but Yuan’s pinpoint cue-ball control and seemingly solid temperament are welcome traits to have and it’s worth noting that since Christmas, he’s beaten the likes of Ricky Walden and Barry Hawkins. I’m hopeful he’s turned a corner now and fancy him to get past Ross Muir and Steven Hallworth to set up a clash with Ryan Day for a place on Judgement Day, where Liam Highfield or Mark Davis could await. It’s a tough ask, of course, but the 7/1 Paddy Power offer about Yuan securing his first appearance at the Crucible might just be big enough to lure me in.

Tian Pengfei Ding Junhui is 4/7 to progress from Group 7 and it illustrates his rapid fall from grace that the 2016 World Championship runner-up needs to come through qualifying to secure his return to the Crucible. Even more recently, Ding won the UK Championship in late 2019. But results don’t lie and the odd flicker of his brilliant best apart – like in York – Ding has looked a long way from the great player he was seemingly destined to be, or the world champion China dreamed he would one day become. Ding’s performances in recent weeks have improved, suggesting he has worked hard with Sheffield in mind, but qualifying is a million miles from the bright lights and big stage he loves so much, and I remain unconvinced.

Kurt Maflin is the obvious alternative, and my past predictions that he might one day prove the best thing to come out of Norway since Detective Harry Hole appeared to be well founded when he reached the World Championship quarter-finals in 2020. But like Ding, Maflin has done very little since, and at 13/2, I’d rather back TIAN PENGFEI to qualify from Group 7. Pengfei was one of my three qualifiers to follow last year when playing superbly to reach the Crucible and I think he’s a touch of value to do the same again and make the first round for a third time. In truth, there isn’t a great deal to recommend Pengfei on recent from, but it was just the same last year before he beat Billy Joe Castle and Sunny Akani 6-3 and 6-4 respectively, and then downed former world champion Graeme Dott with a terrific display that saw him win 10-7. His prize was a meeting with John Higgins at the Crucible and he performed with so much credit once again, leading 6-4 and 7-4 until finally running out of steam, Higgins producing the kind of Sheffield comeback that has become one of his trademarks. Nevertheless, it was a fine effort from Pengfei who demonstrated not only his latent ability to mix it with the best, but also his liking for the World Championship and qualifying itself. It doesn’t suit everybody, but Pengfei seems to raise his game in Sheffield. He would have hoped for an easier passage, but is sure to give a good account of himself and might just prove a spot of value if Ding once again flatters to deceive.

Oliver Lines It’s a poor reflection on the current level of British talent coming through the ranks that I could have easily finished with yet another budding Chinese talent, or indeed Noppon Saengkham who I fancy to qualify from Group 11 and looks a fair price to do so at 15/8. Still, it’s not all doom and gloom for the home guard and I’m keen to mention OLIVER LINES who is a terrific talent in his own right, and a much better player than his career achievements to date would suggest. Blessed with plenty of natural talent and a strong long-game, Lines has taken some significant steps forward in the last few weeks, culminating in a last-eight finish at the Turkish Masters where he beat Yan Bingtao before losing to Shaun Murphy by the odd frame.

Murphy spoke warmly about his opponent afterwards and it’s hard to disagree. Lines subsequently lost to Neil Robertson at the Gibraltar Open and in fact, a look back at his results this season tells the story of some devilishly tough early draws that probably mask where Lines is currently at with his snooker. Dating back to the Northern Ireland Open, Lines drew Bingtao in the last 32 there, while he faced John Higgins in the last 64 at the English Open, Mark Selby at the same stage of the Scottish Open, Mark Williams in qualifying for the German Masters and Zhao Xintong in the first round of the Welsh Open. Lines didn’t always produce his best form in those matches, but there’s little doubt that he’s endured a tough run of draws this term and I’d fancy him to beat the winner of the match between Peter Devlin and Yorrit Hoes. Things would get much tougher for Lines thereafter, but his success in Turkey should have done him the power of good and I firmly believe the best is yet to come from a young man who is 6/1 with Paddy Power to qualify for the Crucible. World Championship qualifying draw & schedule