Ronnie O'Sullivan is back in Shanghai
Ronnie O'Sullivan is back in Shanghai

Shanghai Masters snooker draw & results

By Sporting Life
15:41 · FRI September 08, 2023

Snooker returns to China when the Shanghai Masters runs from September 11-17, with Ronnie O'Sullivan lining up as the defending champion.

The last of O'Sullivan's four wins in this event came in 2019, before snooker was halted in the Far East due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the 47-year-old will be joined by the likes of Neil Robertson and Mark Selby in the draw.

Recent European Masters runner-up Judd Trump will also be there, along with big home hopes Si Jiahui and Ding Junhui who face off in round one.

Scroll down for the full draw and results.

Round one

  • Ali Carter v Wilcard
  • John Higgins v Wildcard
  • Hossein Vafaei v Wildcard
  • Jack Lisowski v Zhou Yuelong
  • Gary Wilson v Fan Zhengyi
  • Ding Junhui v Si Jiahui
  • Robert Milkins v Wildcard
  • Mark Williams v Pang Junxu

Round two

  • Ronnie O'Sullivan v Ali Carter or Wilcard
  • Kyren Wilson v John Higgins or Wildcard
  • Mark Selby v Hossein Vafaei or Wildcard
  • Judd Trump v Jack Lisowski or Zhou Yuelong
  • Mark Allen v Gary Wilson or Fan Zhengyi
  • Neil Robertson v Ding Junhui or Si Jiahui
  • Shaun Murphy v Robert Milkins or Wildcard
  • Luca Brecel v Mark Williams or Pang Junxu

