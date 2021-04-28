World Snooker Championship latest: Mark Selby and Kyren Wilson march into semi-finals

Selby was in ominous touch in the first session on Tuesday, building a healthy 6-2 advantage, and he mercilessly finished the job on Wednesday morning, winning the match with a session to spare.

Williams was up against it when resuming four frames behind, but he wouldn't have envisaged his title hopes would erode so quickly as Selby continued to punish every mistake from his opponent and claimed the first four frames of the second session with breaks of 98, 58 and 66.

With a mountain to climb, Williams offered a brief riposte when winning frame 13 courtesy of a typically fluent run of 79, but that would be his last moment of cheer as Selby's seemingly relentless march to Sunday's final continued.

Having dominating a scrappy fourteenth frame, Selby found himself 11-3 in front and on the cusp of victory before he put Williams out of his misery, further contributions of 50 and 54 putting the finishing touches to a supreme performance.

On the back of that impressive display, Sky Bet now make Selby their clear 6/4 outright market leader, followed by 2019 winner Judd Trump (15/8) who is currently playing Shaun Murphy for a place in the last four.