World Snooker Championship latest: Mark Selby and Kyren Wilson march into semi-finals

Mark Selby is now 6/4 favourite to claim his fourth world title on Monday having breezed into the semi-finals with a 13-3 defeat of Mark Williams.
Selby was in ominous touch in the first session on Tuesday, building a healthy 6-2 advantage, and he mercilessly finished the job on Wednesday morning, winning the match with a session to spare.
Williams was up against it when resuming four frames behind, but he wouldn't have envisaged his title hopes would erode so quickly as Selby continued to punish every mistake from his opponent and claimed the first four frames of the second session with breaks of 98, 58 and 66.
With a mountain to climb, Williams offered a brief riposte when winning frame 13 courtesy of a typically fluent run of 79, but that would be his last moment of cheer as Selby's seemingly relentless march to Sunday's final continued.
Having dominating a scrappy fourteenth frame, Selby found himself 11-3 in front and on the cusp of victory before he put Williams out of his misery, further contributions of 50 and 54 putting the finishing touches to a supreme performance.
On the back of that impressive display, Sky Bet now make Selby their clear 6/4 outright market leader, followed by 2019 winner Judd Trump (15/8) who is currently playing Shaun Murphy for a place in the last four.
Kyren Wilson stormed into the semi-finals with a 13-8 victory over former champion Neil Robertson.
The pair’s quarter-final was finely poised at 8-8 overnight, but Wilson won five straight frames at the start of their final session to set up a last-four clash with either Judd Trump or Shaun Murphy.
A total clearance of 133 gave Wilson the opening frame after Robertson attempted the break-off shot made popular by Mark Williams, only to hit the pack too hard from the bottom cushion and leave a red to the middle.
Robertson was then unfortunate to inadvertently knock a red into the corner pocket when splitting the pack from the blue and a break of 59 allowed Wilson to extend his lead.
Wilson missed a black off the spot on a break of 62 in the next frame but Robertson surprisingly spurned two easy chances to pot a red and Wilson took advantage to lead 11-8.
Last year’s beaten finalist also won a scrappy 20th frame to leave Robertson needing to win all five remaining frames, but Wilson calmly made a break of 84 after the mid-session interval to seal a comprehensive win.