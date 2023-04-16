Steve Cooper is odds-on to be the next manager to leave before the end of the 22/23 Premier League season.
Cooper has overseen a torrid run of form and results as Nottingham Forest boss, losing seven of the last 10 and putting up the worst underlying numbers in the league during that time.
They sit third from bottom of the table, and are one of only two clubs in the bottom half of the table to still have the same manager in place as they did at the start of the campaign.
With seven games remaining in the season, we usually see 'no manager to leave' trading at odds-on, but the market still thinks there is a decent chance of another manager departing - with Cooper the strong favourite.
Any sacked manager would be the 13th dismissal of the season, and the bookies think that could be the Forest supremo, with the club perhaps looking for a 'bounce' ahead of a crucial run-in.
'No manager to leave' is the second favourite, followed by Tottenham interim coach Cristian Stellini, who has overseen a poor run of results and performances since Antonio Conte was sacked.
David Moyes has been favourite in this market a number of times throughout the campaign, but recent positive results see him on the drift.
Southampton interim boss, Ruben Selles, is at 12/1 after failing to get any uplift at St. Mary's, with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp at the same price.
