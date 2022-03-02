Chinese youngster Fan Zhengyi claimed a shock 10-9 victory over O’Sullivan to win his first ranking title in Milton Keynes on Sunday.

The Rocket was swiftly back in action at Celtic Manor on Tuesday, coasting past Cahill with three half-century breaks to move through the first qualifying round into the last 64, where he will face Belgian Lukas Kleckers.

Following the routine win, six-time world champion O’Sullivan maintained he continues to view snooker as “more of a hobby” as he takes stock of his career achievements.

“No matter what you do it’s just a business and I just look at what’s best for me,” O’Sullivan told BBC Wales.

“If somebody rang me up next week and said: ‘look we’ve got a great job for you, it clashes with the World Championship, but it’s a better offer,’ I’d go.

“At the moment I play when I want, don’t play when I don’t want to play, and it’s great.

“It’s more of a hobby, but a serious hobby. I just make a decision on each tournament and each proposal.”