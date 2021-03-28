Ronnie O'Sullivan all square with Neil Robertson in Tour Championship final

O'Sullivan came through a thrilling semi-final with Barry Hawkins on Saturday night but he displayed few signs of fatigue just hours later, compiling two century breaks to keep tabs with Robertson who himself went to three figures on two occasions.

🤯 Saturday night (below clip): Ronnie O'Sullivan's four-minute clearance from 47-0 down keeps him in the Tour Championship semi-final. 👏 Sunday: Ronnie O'Sullivan's five-minute break of 68 from 52-0 down keeps him the Tour Championship final at 4-4. pic.twitter.com/EPqtXhvoYQ

It was O'Sullivan who made the early running and a sublime run of 128 allowed him to take a 2-1 lead, before Robertson threatened to take complete control of the match by winning three frames on the bounce with the aid of breaks of 70, and a total clearance of 133.

O'Sullivan would have been frustrated to lose the last of those frames having looked well-set early in the sixth frame, but he kept his focus admirably to clear the table with a majestic 133 in frame seven and reduce his deficit to one.

Moments later it was Robertson who cut a forlorn figure, the final frame of the afternoon slipping from his grasp when his 52-point advantage was wiped out by O'Sullivan's typically cool counter of 68 that left the final perfectly poised ahead of tonight's final act.