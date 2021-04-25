World Snooker Championship latest: Shaun Murphy closes in on victory; Judd Trump leads David Gilbert 5-3

Murphy led 6-2 after the opening session and moved further ahead with the aid of breaks of 88 and 68, raising the possibility of winning the match with a session to spare.

However, Yan stopped the rot with a century in the 11th frame and further breaks of 50, 64, 70 and 58 kept the Masters champion’s hopes alive heading into Monday evening’s final session.

That session will also see the conclusion of the match between Mark Selby and Mark Allen, with three-time champion Selby holding a 9-6 lead.

Breaks of 67, 72, 78 and 75 helped Allen halve his overnight deficit, but Selby – who made a break of 135 in the 10th frame – took the final frame of a session which was cut short due to the slow nature of play.

Trump surges after slow start

Judd Trump fought back to lead David Gilbert 5-3 in their last-16 clash at the Betfred World Snooker Championship.

Gilbert was the quickest player out of the blocks as he fired two centuries to take a two-frame advantage over Trump into the interval of the best-of-25 encounter.

But the world number one responded by winning four frames in a row, ending the opening session with his second century break, and moving 5-3 clear in his bid to reach the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Stuart Bingham and Jamie Jones are locked at four frames each.

Bingham moved into a 2-0 lead before Jones won four of the next five frames, including a break of 121.

Bingham, who won the title in 2015, then scored 61 in the final action of the session to draw level with his opponent.

Both matches will continue later on Sunday.