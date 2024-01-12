Ronnie O'Sullivan and Shaun Murphy clash in semi-finals Saturday at the Masters, and Richard Mann is predicting big breaks from both men.

Snooker betting tips: The Masters semi-finals 2pts Four Or More Centuries in Ronnie O'Sullivan/Shaun Murphy match at 9/2 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Shaun Murphy Semi-finals

Saturday, 1300

BBC, Eurosport Ronnie O’Sullivan will be looking to enhance his already strong record against Shaun Murphy when they meet in the semi-finals of the Masters on Saturday afternoon. O’Sullivan’s stranglehold means he currently dominates the head-to-head record 15-4 and the last five meetings have all gone the way of the Rocket, though the most recent of those came way back in 2019 in the last eight of the Northern Ireland Open. Having won an eighth UK Championship as recently as December, it’s no surprise to see O’Sullivan chalked up at 4/7 to reach what would be a 13th Masters final, though he was a long way from his best when struggling past Barry Hawkins on Thursday. His first-round win over Ding Junhui was much better, but Murphy has been in outstanding form all week, making five breaks of fifty-plus when beating man of the moment Zhang Anda and two centuries in his victory over Jack Lisowski.