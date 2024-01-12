Ronnie O'Sullivan and Shaun Murphy clash in semi-finals Saturday at the Masters, and Richard Mann is predicting big breaks from both men.
2pts Four Or More Centuries in Ronnie O'Sullivan/Shaun Murphy match at 9/2 (General)
Ronnie O’Sullivan will be looking to enhance his already strong record against Shaun Murphy when they meet in the semi-finals of the Masters on Saturday afternoon.
O’Sullivan’s stranglehold means he currently dominates the head-to-head record 15-4 and the last five meetings have all gone the way of the Rocket, though the most recent of those came way back in 2019 in the last eight of the Northern Ireland Open.
Having won an eighth UK Championship as recently as December, it’s no surprise to see O’Sullivan chalked up at 4/7 to reach what would be a 13th Masters final, though he was a long way from his best when struggling past Barry Hawkins on Thursday.
His first-round win over Ding Junhui was much better, but Murphy has been in outstanding form all week, making five breaks of fifty-plus when beating man of the moment Zhang Anda and two centuries in his victory over Jack Lisowski.
We’re with Murphy in the outright market at 14/1, and our hopes before the tournament that his form was about to trend upwards would appear to have been justified. Facing O’Sullivan, however, will be the acid test.
I’d also expect O’Sullivan to improve on his showing against Hawkins. We know his form is there, his win in York showed that, and it was only a few days ago that he made breaks of 127, 106, 93 and 87 against Ding.
There’s always been a bit of needle between this pair, both outspoken characters who don’t mind criticising the other, and I’d expect O’Sullivan to be bang up for this. Murphy, too.
Murphy was in wonderful touch against Lisowski, scoring heavily throughout, and this has all the ingredients of a blockbuster, so backing big breaks looks the obvious starting point.
Had Lisowski turned up in that match, three or more centuries would have surely landed, and Sky Bet stand out at 7/4 for the same bet on Saturday.
I’ll be disappointed if these two heavy hitters don’t go very close to sharing three tons, but this could well turn into a classic if both men find their best – which we’ve seen at times already this week – and I’m happier chancing FOUR OR MORE MATCH CENTURIES at 9/2.
Posted at 1015 GMT on 12/01/24
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.