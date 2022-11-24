Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
snooker icon
Sports
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Darts
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Which pocket would this ball normally go into?
Which pocket would this ball normally go into?

Mark Williams sinks an incredible pot to the middle pocket during practice with his son

By Sporting Life
10:47 · THU November 24, 2022

Snooker legend Mark Williams delighted his fans on social media once again with another incredible practice video alongside his son.

A month ago, the three-time world champion went viral for clearing all the colours without moving his feet, and his latest effort was almost as remarkable even though it required just one pot.

Not that he'd ever try this in a match, however.

Williams, who saw his recent UK Championship campaign thwarted by illness and frequent trips to the toilet during his defeat to Jamie Clarke, returns to action in the qualifiers for the BetVictor German Masters this week, when he'll be hoping to join Jimmy White in the final field.

Then next week he'll be among the leading names bidding for glory in the Scottish Open alongside the likes of Ronnie O'Sullivan, Mark Selby, Judd Trump and UK champion Mark Allen.

Sky Bet's latest offer for Sporting Life readers
Sky Bet's latest offer for Sporting Life readers

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....