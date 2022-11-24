Snooker legend Mark Williams delighted his fans on social media once again with another incredible practice video alongside his son.
A month ago, the three-time world champion went viral for clearing all the colours without moving his feet, and his latest effort was almost as remarkable even though it required just one pot.
Not that he'd ever try this in a match, however.
Williams, who saw his recent UK Championship campaign thwarted by illness and frequent trips to the toilet during his defeat to Jamie Clarke, returns to action in the qualifiers for the BetVictor German Masters this week, when he'll be hoping to join Jimmy White in the final field.
Then next week he'll be among the leading names bidding for glory in the Scottish Open alongside the likes of Ronnie O'Sullivan, Mark Selby, Judd Trump and UK champion Mark Allen.