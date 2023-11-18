Mark Allen through to face Judd Trump in Champion of Champions final

To double his tally in an event he won under Covid protocols in 2020, Allen will have to beat Trump, seeking his fourth win in five starts since he began his winning spree in the English Open.

Allen defied his status as the marginal underdog to beat John Higgins 6-2, one of his best results of a so far disappointing season that could change complexion on Sunday.

Magnificent Mark Allen! The Pistol fires his way into the Champion of Champions final #Cazoo | #ChampOfChamps pic.twitter.com/sDv5FwvgwS

Along the way, Allen bagged the 586th century of his career, putting him 14 away from becoming just the 10th man in history to pass the 600 mark.

He'll certainly expect a stiffer test than that which was provided by Higgins, who shared the first four frames with Allen before the Northern Irishman took four in a row to run out a ready winner.

How many of those he'll need to beat Trump in Sunday's best of 19 final, only time will tell.

"I felt like as the match went on, John started to make a few errors, and I sort of stayed at the same level I was at the early part of the match," said Allen.

"Any win against John is a good win."